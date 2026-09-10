27 accused in attack on ED officials during raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence under PMLA scanner

KOCHI: In a significant widening of its probe, the ED has brought 27 people accused of attacking its officials — in the aftermath of a search at Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram on May 27 -- under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is examining whether there was financial transaction for the mobilisation of the group and whether the alleged attack on the ED team was part of a conspiracy to obstruct its investigation.

Agency sources said this is the first reported instance in Kerala of the PMLA being invoked in connection with an attack on ED officials.

“Initially, the PMLA probe will cover the 27 accused. If the investigation establishes the involvement of more people, they too could be brought under the probe,” an ED source said.

Meanwhile, the ED has intensified its CMRL-Exalogic investigation, issuing summons to around seven people, including CMRL employees and auditors.