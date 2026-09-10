Dead body found in Wayanad forest, suspected to be that of missing tribal woman

KALPETTA: The body of an elderly woman was found in the Kurichyad reserve forest in Wayanad on Thursday, with police suspecting it to be that of Thanki, 67, of Pallivayal in Vadakkanad, who had been missing for nearly 40 days.



The body was found during a search in the forest area. Police are verifying the identity and informed that further details will be known only after autopsy and DNA test.



Meanwhile Noolpuzha Panchayath member AnilKumar told media that a bangle similar to that of Thanki was found in the body.



Thanki had gone missing from Pallivayal on July 30, following which police, forest officials and local residents had conducted extensive searches in the area. Police had also used a sniffer dog and searched water bodies after the initial searches failed to yield any clue.



The case had taken a mysterious turn after Thanki's grandson Sudheesh, 28, who had been questioned by police in connection with her disappearance, was found hanging in a nearby forest. He had reportedly gone missing shortly after being questioned by police for several hours.