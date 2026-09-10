ED ‘referral’ puts corruption case at centre of CMRL probe

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate’s decision to forward its findings in the CMRL-Exalogic case to Kerala police for registration of a corruption case has opened a new legal phase in the investigation into former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law and MLA P A Mohamed Riyas and others.

The ED invoked Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to share its findings and supporting material with state authorities. The state police chief has received the report, which will now be examined before a decision on further action.

“It is only the ED’s opinion based on its investigation, not a directive to register an FIR. As per law, the ED cannot direct a state to register an FIR. State agencies will have to independently assess the ED’s findings and decide whether they disclose a cognisable offence warranting registration of an FIR,” High Court advocate K S Arun Kumar said.

According to the ED, CMRL paid rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm linked to Veena, allegedly without corresponding services being rendered. The agency further alleged that Rs 3.28 crore was paid as illegal gratification to Pinarayi through Veena and that Riyas played a role in routing of money.

The central agency also alleged that material recovered during the probe point to hawala-linked transactions, including the transfer of 3.49 lakh UAE dirhams (approx Rs 90 lakh). Pinarayi has denied the allegations and rejected claims of hawala dealings involving his family.

Supreme Court advocate Kaleeswaram Raj said Section 66(2) requires that ED share information indicating the commission of another offence with the concerned authority for necessary action.