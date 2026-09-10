Leaving a bad taste, Kerala’s liquor policy is forcing out local investors

KOCHI: Keralam is losing potential investments in the liquor and beverage sector to other states with entrepreneurs citing regulatory costs, limited industrial space and an uncertain policy environment as major deterrents to setting up manufacturing units on home soil.

Many argue that the state’s regulatory framework makes it difficult for new brands to enter and scale. They point particularly to the cost of label and brand registration and the procedures involved in selling products outside the state.

“The cost of obtaining approval for labels here is a burden for startups. For a glass bottle, approval for the front and back labels costs Rs 50,000 while brand registration costs another Rs 50,000. For plastic bottles, the corresponding cost can go up to Rs 2 lakh,” said Indo Pacific Beverages LLP founder and CEO Rajkumar T P. The Goa-based company recently won medals for two of its spirits at the Asia Wine Challenge.

“The combined charges in states like Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are substantially lower, with the overall cost around Rs 25,000,” Rajkumar, who hails from Kochi, said.

Entrepreneurs also face additional costs and procedures when they try to take their products to other states. Rajkumar said Keralam requires brands to pay around Rs 1 lakh when seeking approval to introduce products in another state, while Goa allows manufacturers to send products across the country for a much smaller fee — at around Rs 5,000.

“A regulatory system designed around the local market becomes a constraint when companies attempt to scale,” co-founder Saj Viswanath said.

Pointing to Goa and Karnataka, where beverage production is also linked to tourism and brand-building through winery and distillery visits, entrepreneurs say Keralam has not developed the ecosystem.