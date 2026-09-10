Mangaluru region handover: Divisional railway managers of Palakad set to meet on September 11

KASARGOD: The divisional railway managers (DRMs) of Palakkad division of Southern Railway and Mysuru division of South Western Railway will meet in Mangaluru on Friday to discuss the formalities for handing over the Mangaluru region.

Senior officers from both divisions will accompany the DRMs to work out the modalities of the transition.

The Railway Board, on August 21, issued an order detaching the Mangaluru region — comprising Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction, the marshalling yard and goods shed — from Palakkad division and attaching it to Mysuru division of South Western Railway with effect from October 1.

From October 1, the jurisdiction of Palakkad division will end before Ullal station.

The decision has been strongly opposed by the state government and MPs from the state, who said it would severely affect the division’s revenue and operational capabilities.

Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction are currently the terminal stations of Palakkad division, with coaching and maintenance facilities located at both stations.

Mangaluru Central has six platforms, three pitlines and a running room for operational staff, including loco pilots and guards, with separate facilities for women running staff. Its coaching depot maintains 17 pairs of trains, while a sick line is available for repair works on coaches.

Mangaluru Junction has three platforms and seven lines — four for passenger trains, two for freight trains and one sick line for coach repairs. The station also has a diesel locomotive fuelling station, a wagon depot for maintaining goods trains and a running room for operational staff, including women.

Meanwhile, rail user forums in Kasaragod have urged Southern Railway to establish coaching facilities at Manjeshwar and Kumbla railway stations, with Manjeshwar set to become the last station under Southern Railway after the jurisdictional change.