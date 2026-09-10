Rain likely to bring relief from heat across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After days of sweltering heat, Kerala is likely to get some relief as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger increased rainfall activity across the state over the next five days, with isolated heavy showers forecast on September 11 and 12.

The low-pressure area developed after a cyclonic circulation over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast intensified on Thursday. Under its influence, Kerala is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall until Sunday, with isolated heavy rain expected on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for four districts - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam - on Friday and Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts on Saturday.

The districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. The latest forecast comes amid a weakening southwest monsoon and a recent spell of above-normal temperatures in several parts of the state.

On Thursday, the IMD issued a heat alert for several parts of the state, warning that temperatures could rise 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

Swell surge alerts

A Kallakadal alert has been issued along the Thiruvananthapuram coast, with the INCOIS warning of the possibility of coastal flooding due to high waves from Kappil to Pozhiyoor till Saturday morning. As per the alert, waves of 0.9 to 1 metre are likely along the Thiruvananthapuram coast till 8.30 am on Saturday.