Whole family can go through stress due to perimenopause: Lenaa Kumar

Were you prepared for it yourself?

I was prepared academically. But still, it has been challenging. We tend to think menopause happens between 50 and 55. But women can experience changes much earlier, and many don’t connect those changes to hormonal transitions.

Looking back, around the time of our previous interview, I may already have been going through early stages of perimenopause. Brain fog and confusion can be part of the experience.

At the same time, some of the filters women normally carry can disappear. I remember reading a comment below our previous interview: “Maybe some women deal with perimenopause this way.” That stayed with me. So I began researching. The real benefit of research came later. When perimenopause actually hits, knowledge doesn’t automatically mean you can manage everything.

For me, there was brain fog, sleep issues, weight changes, stress and anxiety. Sometimes I would wake up in the morning feeling anxious without any obvious reason. The question became: how do I deal with this? It took me almost a year to implement changes in my own life.



What kind of changes?

I began looking more closely at my health. Later, I found a functional medicine doctor in Kochi. For me, one of the issues was related to iron deficiency. Sleep was another problem area.

A woman may have lived in a certain way until 35 or 40, but later she may need to pay attention to her health differently. Every woman will not have the same experience. But awareness is important.



What should a woman facing these changes look at?

I look at a human being through four elements: consciousness, energy, mind and body.

The first thing is consciousness. You need to know that there is such a thing as perimenopause. In the middle of confusion, simply recognising that something may be happening can be the first ray of light.

Then look at your energy. Are your energy levels low? Are you unable to sleep? Do you wake up tired even after sleeping?

Then the mind. Are you overthinking? Are you experiencing anxiety? Are you suddenly worrying about things that didn’t bother you before?

And then comes the body — changes in sleep, mood, energy and weight.

The first step is often simply to ask: what is actually happening here? It is not a disease or disorder. Lifestyle changes help in a big way.

And I must stress that what I am saying or have written is not medical advice. These are questions I became aware of through my own experience and discussions with doctors.



A middle-class woman may not have the resources or self-care time available to a celebrity…

The first thing we need to understand is priority. Health has to be the foundation. If there is no health, there is no career, no wealth, and eventually, no ability to care for the family.

We have been brought up to believe that women must sacrifice themselves for everyone else. That thinking has to change. Of course, there are people living in genuine poverty. Government support becomes crucial there.

We also need to remove the guilt women often feel about spending money or time on their own health. That’s one reason initiatives such as the women’s wellness programme Poorna, launched by the Thrissur corporation, are important. I am its brand ambassador. As a society, we are only at the starting stage. I hope the state government takes it up. I heard it’s being done in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Think about how menstrual hygiene changed over generations. I hope perimenopause, too, becomes normal to talk about.



There is an allegation that menopause and perimenopause — something women have faced for generations — are now being turned into a market…

There are several things to consider. Our mothers often lived very different lives. One example is the volume of microplastics we absorb everyday. It is not the same as it was, say, 30-40 years ago. Microplastics, according to studies, can impact hormone levels.

Moreover, silence doesn’t necessarily mean the problem didn’t exist. Women were often expected to suffer quietly. Today, women are more willing to raise their voices about their own needs. We need awareness and informed choices.



You stress that men should also read your book…

Again, I come back to awareness. A marriage often becomes difficult when there is no understanding. And lack of understanding can simply be a lack of knowledge.

Men experience changes too, especially with a drop in their testosterone levels. They may begin questioning their masculinity, or ability to fulfil the roles they once performed effortlessly.

In my book, I am primarily talking about relationships and what happens when people don’t know what problem they are dealing with.

Imagine an alarm going off in a house and smoke everywhere, but nobody knows where the fire is. Information helps you locate the fire. Then you can do something about it.

After reading the book, my husband told me, “Thank you for giving me the tools to help you.”

At home, we have a humorous code word: “Nagavalli days.” On those days, the rule is clear: don’t provoke Nagavalli. Let Nagavalli sit quietly and relax! (Laughs)