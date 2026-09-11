Chennithala’s probe attempt paradoxical: MV Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing the party’s political stance of protecting the Leader of Opposition amid the ongoing ED case row, CPM state secretary M V Govindan took a swipe at the UDF government, stating that the ministers of the current cabinet, who have received money from the same company, are now probing against Pinarayi Vijayan and family.

“In the list of people who received money from the Rs 182 crore spent (by the CMRL), names of current Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Industries Minister Kunhalikutty are included.

The same person who received money from the same source, probing into the same issue after becoming the home minister is completely paradoxical,” Govindan said while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Sitaram Yechuri commemoration event held at the AKG Study and Research Centre here on Thursday.

Referring to the claims made by Pinarayi in the Karuvannoor bank scam case, Govindan said that the ED tried to make two CPM members approver witnesses. Actually they were the real culprits. This move, he said, was aimed at weakening the party.

“It is this very same agency, which has only been able to prove a handful of cases it has investigated, that is trying to proceed against Pinarayi. ED is the implementation agency of RSS agenda. It decides its targets first, and then identifies, or often creates circumstances to nail them,” he said.