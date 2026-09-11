CMRL case: BJP demands Pinarayi quit as LoP

Chandrasekhar, one of the three BJP MLAs in the state Assembly, said the BJP/NDA was also part of the Opposition and alleged that the allegations against Vijayan were hampering the functioning of the entire Opposition.

“Our main duty over the next four-five years is to point out the mistakes of Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his government, question them responsibly and force the Congress-League government to fulfil the promises made to the people of Kerala,” he said.

Chandrasekhar said Vijayan should step down as Leader of the Opposition to protect democratic institutions and fulfil his responsibility towards Kerala.

His remarks came days after the ED wrote to the Kerala police chief seeking registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas and others in connection with the CMRL-linked case.

The ED sought registration of the FIR based on “evidence” recovered during its investigation and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary K Surendran alleged that the UDF government was adopting a “soft approach” to the ED’s recommendation to register a case in the CMRL matter.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, he said the information furnished by the ED warranted an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but alleged that the state government was deliberately delaying action.

Surendran alleged that there was a “hidden motive” behind the delay and claimed that the government was attempting to prolong the matter.

The BJP leader alleged that crores of rupees paid by CMRL to a company linked to Veena were not payments for services rendered, but bribes allegedly received through an abuse of power, resulting in a loss to the state.

He also alleged that the money had been transferred abroad and questioned the government’s decision to subject the ED’s recommendation to legal scrutiny.

Surendran further alleged that the government lacked the will to act and was “afraid of someone”, claiming that it feared a Vigilance probe could eventually reach UDF leaders.

“What is the delay in registering a case and conducting an investigation?” he asked, alleging that both the LDF and UDF had a role in the matter.

However, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the ED’s modus operandi of threatening people and creating false statements to register cases against political opponents had now come to light.

In a statement, Govindan said a businessman who had given a statement in the CMRL case had alleged that ED officials threatened to make his daughter an accused in the case.

He alleged that the manner in which statements were recorded in the presence of armed CRPF personnel, while those being questioned were allegedly denied access to lawyers, was “unheard of”.

Govindan alleged that the ED had adopted a similar approach in cases against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal by threatening approvers, and claimed that the same method was now being followed in Keralam.

He said the central agency had earlier recommended the registration of cases to the Tamil Nadu and Punjab governments in different matters, but those governments had rejected the recommendations after concluding that the ED’s actions were politically motivated.

Govindan also questioned the Congress over its stand on the alleged political use of central agencies.

Senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal also extended support to Vijayan and his family, alleging that the ED was pursuing a “political agenda” in Keralam and targeting political opponents.

Balagopal told reporters that attempts had long been made to personally target Vijayan and alleged that the ED was being used to eliminate political rivals.

He claimed that several cases pursued by the agency had no substance and alleged that political leaders in states including Punjab had been targeted using the ED.

Balagopal also accused the Congress of joining hands with the central agency to create favourable conditions against political opponents.

Rejecting allegations concerning a diary linked to Veena, he said it contained no secret document.

He also claimed that information had emerged suggesting that several statements in the case were extracted under pressure.

He alleged that the Congress had a practice of joining hands with the BJP to target the CPI(M).

(With inputs from PTI)