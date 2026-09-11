Desperate calls for organs drive K-SOTTO to launch 24x7 helpline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since public awareness blew up, phones at the office of Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) have been ringing relentlessly, with callers offering up their own kidneys for cash or reporting “suspiciously still” neighbours as organ donors!

To handle the chaos, K-SOTTO, the state agency coordinating organ donations and transplants, recently launched a toll-free hotline (1800-425-0048). The aim: to sort out real transplant emergencies and legal questions while politely turning away amateur black-market sellers.

The round-the-clock service highlights a massive, unaddressed demand for immediate information generated by repeated public campaigns. Previously, critical communication channels remained partially blocked, leaving patients, families and doctors stranded without instant answers during life-or-death emergencies.

According to the agency’s officials, they are flooded with calls daily, from distressed citizens offering to sell a kidney to pay off debts, or frantic families seeking help for cornea donation within hours of a death.

There are also neighbours who call the office to alert K-SOTTO about “suspected” brain deaths in their locality and individuals appealing district authorisation committee decisions. The six K-SOTTO coordinators working in shifts also routinely handle calls from financially-distressed citizens offering to sell organs.