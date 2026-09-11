Fish measurement, documentation made easier with MatsyaMetri app

KOCHI: In a fish, the length of its body have an important part to play as it indicates the age and development stage. For researchers across the world, documenting length of the fish is an integral step in studying the marine world.

In an effort to make this process easier and cost-effective, a researcher from Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) under ICAR, has developed a mobile application to measure the length and width of fish in real time.

Named MatsyaMetri, the app uses augmented reality for the purpose and can be used in any android device that support it. It enables users to capture images of fish and estimate their dimensions using an intelligent, image-based measuring tool. The measurements are automatically recorded and compiled into length-frequency data-sets, which are used for fisheries population analysis, stock assessment, and resource monitoring.

Using the app, one can record the size of multiple individuals in the same species and document it along with the photo. Users can create a sampling session, point the smartphone camera at a flat surface, and place the fish within the camera view. The application detects the surface and provides an on-screen measuring guide for estimating the length and width of the fish.

“The idea was developed during assessment work being carried out here. We have to purchase fish of different species from different harbours to document them. We can do the same with the app, documenting the fish varieties in each harbour at the moment itself. Though the app is developed with the objective of simplifying data collection for research, it can be used by anybody,” said Eldho Varghese, CMFRI senior scientist and ICAR-National Fellow, who developed the app.