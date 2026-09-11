Kerala government orders stern action against cyberattack on late journalist Jijo John Puthezhathu and his family

KOCHI: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the Cyber Wing IG to take stern action against those behind the cyberattack targeting late journalist Jijo John Puthezhathu and his family.

The direction follows the circulation of defamatory and abusive posts against Jijo, a Malayala Manorama journalist who passed away on Wednesday.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said stringent legal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading the posts.

Satheesan said the cyber abuse appeared rooted in political animosity over the investigative reports Jijo published in the past.

He described the attacks against a journalist following his death as deeply painful and said such organised propagation of hatred and falsehoods was a blot on Kerala’s high social values.