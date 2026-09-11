Kerala government orders stern action against cyberattack on late journalist Jijo John Puthezhathu and his family

KOCHI: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the Cyber Wing IG to take stern action against those behind the cyberattack targeting late journalist Jijo John Puthezhathu and his family.
The direction follows the circulation of defamatory and abusive posts against Jijo, a Malayala Manorama journalist who passed away on Wednesday.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan said stringent legal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading the posts.
Satheesan said the cyber abuse appeared rooted in political animosity over the investigative reports Jijo published in the past.
He described the attacks against a journalist following his death as deeply painful and said such organised propagation of hatred and falsehoods was a blot on Kerala’s high social values.
“Targeting a journalist who has left us, or any human being, in such a manner is not befitting a democratic society,” Satheesan said. He questioned the humanity and human values of those using both identifiable and anonymous social media accounts to spread hatred.
He said insulting a journalist for discharging his professional duties and continuing such attacks after his death could not be justified in a democratic society.
The government will consider the issue seriously based on complaints submitted by the Ernakulam Press Club and Jijo’s friends, Satheesan said.
He assured that there would be no compromise in taking legal action against those responsible. “Such despicable and cruel cyberattacks will not be tolerated, whoever the target is,” the Chief Minister said.
The Home Minister’s directive comes amid growing concern over the use of social media to target journalists and their families. The Cyber Wing has been asked to initiate appropriate action against those responsible for the offensive posts.