Lifeline for KSRTC: Keralam govt extends validity of old buses to 20 years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to state-owned entities, the state government has extended the registration validity of public sector vehicles from 15 to 20 years. The decision provides a crucial lifeline to the cash-strapped KSRTC, allowing over 1,500 aging buses to remain on the road for another five years and saving flagship rural initiatives like the Priyadarshini scheme from severe disruption. KSRTC has already issued orders to renew permits for vehicles crossing the 15-year mark.

The relief comes as KSRTC faces an acute fleet deficit. Between 2016 and February 2025, the corporation scrapped 2,202 buses while acquiring just 538 new ones, the majority of which were funnelled into its KSRTC-SWIFT subsidiary, leaving the main utility with only 100 new vehicles.

This shortage has created a sharp gap between inventory and operations: out of a registered fleet of 5,765 buses, KSRTC manages just 4,468 active vehicles to cover 4,663 daily schedules. Standard commuting heavily relies on 2,617 ordinary buses, supported by fast passenger and super-fast units. The current extension resolves an impending deadline.

On September 30, 2024, a total of 1,117 KSRTC buses and 153 utility vehicles reached the 15-year limit, prompting a temporary two-year relief from the state. The temporary extension expires on September 30, and Regional Transport Offices had already begun rejecting fitness renewals for KSRTC utility vans.