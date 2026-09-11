Man held with 305 grams of MDMA in Mattancherry

KOCHI: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Excise Department in Mattancherry with 305.396 grams of MDMA, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Shifas AS, alias Bappu, of Mattancherry, was taken into custody from his rented apartment during an operation carried out by the Ernakulam Excise wing. A mobile phone and Rs 2.90 lakh, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales, were also seized from him.

According to Excise officials, the arrest followed intelligence gathered by the Excise Intelligence and Investigation Bureau. Investigators suspect that Shifas was supplying synthetic drugs to IT professionals and college students in various parts of Ernakulam district.

The operation was led by Kochi Excise Circle Inspector Prasanth R.