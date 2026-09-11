MLA clash: KPCC may warn leaders, including Ramya Haridas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the developments within the Congress party in Chirayinkeezhu brought its internal disputes to light, the party is likely to issue warning to the leaders involved, including local MLA Ramya Haridas.

The decision will be made after studying the report submitted by senior leader M M Hassan, and consulting party leaders, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said.

“As the party leadership is unhappy with the recent developments in Chirayinkeezhu, KPCC is likely to issue warnings to the local leaders, including the MLA,” said a party insider.