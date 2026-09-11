MLA Mohamed Riyas alleges selective info leaks, pressure tactics by ED in CMRL-Exalogic case

KOZHIKODE: CPM state secretariat member and Beypore MLA P A Mohamed Riyas accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of pursuing a politically motivated investigation and attempting to construct a narrative against him, his wife T Veena and her father, leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, in the CMRL-Exalogic case. He was speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Thursday.

He said the probe could proceed according to law, but alleged that the manner in which statements and selective information were being leaked indicated an effort to politically target the CPM leadership. Riyas alleged that ED officials put pressure on people close to him to make statements implicating Veena.

He said his friend Hassan Waris was subjected to repeated questioning and was allegedly pressed to name Pinarayi and Veena. Hassan was threatened with legal action against his daughter unless he gave a statement naming Veena and others, the MLA said. He alleged that statements obtained under such pressure were being circulated to the media as though they were official findings of the agency.

Meanwhile, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan defended Riyas and said the front would confront the claims politically and legally. IUML leader and Minister P K Kunhalikutty said the government’s approach would be to allow the law to take its course.