PM SHRI: Congress awaits panel report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership that discussed implementation of PM SHRI in the state, has decided to wait for the cabinet sub-committee report to take a final call. While a section of leaders are not in favour of implementing the scheme, others raised concerns over losing central funds if the state keeps away.

At the KPCC leadership meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan briefed the current position related to the scheme after a section of party leaders sought clarity.

“The CM explained how other Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka, implemented the scheme. Rajasthan signed the agreement during the tenure of Ashok Gehlot government. However, political perspectives are different among people in Keralam. The party will hold further discussions and a decision will be taken,” said a party insider.

Briefing the media after the meeting, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said, “We have appointed a cabinet subcommittee to study the PM SHRI scheme. A decision will be made only based on its report,” he said.