Samastha directive puts brakes on Waqf meet backed by League

MALAPPURAM: The Waqf explanation conference scheduled to be held in Malappuram has been temporarily suspended following a directive from the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama leadership. The conference was organised by the League-supporting faction of Samastha in protest against remarks made by Samastha Mushavara member Umar Faizi Mukkam at a CPM programme.

The Samastha leadership sent a letter to the organising committee on Thursday morning directing it to suspend the conference and halt all related activities by League supporters.

The letter also stated that the leadership would take an appropriate decision on the matter. The information in this regard has been clarified in a letter signed by Samastha secretary M T Abdullah Musliyar.

After receiving the leadership’s request in writing, the organisers decided to temporarily suspend the programme.

“The Mushavara meeting scheduled for September 23 is expected to take appropriate action against Umar Faizi Mukkam. If not, we will proceed with the conference,” said M C Mahin Haji, working chairperson of the organising committee.

Umar’s criticism of the UDF government and the Muslim League over the reorganisation of the Waqf Board had angered League circles.

He made the remarks at a Waqf seminar organised by the CPM in Malappuram town hall last month. In response, the League-supporting faction of the Samastha decided to organise a Waqf explanation meeting at the same venue. The faction had announced the conference to be scheduled for Friday.