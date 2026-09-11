Senior journalist K Kunhikannan passes away at 74

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist and Janmabhumi Resident Editor K Kunhikannan, 74, passed away here on Thursday early morning. He was a veteran of over five decades in journalism and had been associated with Janmabhoomi since its inception in 1977.

A well-known political columnist and author, Kunhikannan was a state committee member of the BJP. Kunhikannan was born in 1954 in Kuttavu village in Kannur district. After high school education, he became a full-time worker of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.After Emergency, he served as district secretary and state committee member of the Yuvajanata.

He was the first state general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and later served as its state president. He unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from the Peravoor and Kannur constituencies.

Kunhikannan was also active in journalists’ organisations. He had served as state vice-president and Thiruvananthapuram district president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. He had also served as chairman of the Kesari Memorial Journalist Trust and secretary of the Kannur Press Club. He had worked as a member of Film Censor Board and Telecom Advisory Board.

His books include K.G. Marar Rashtriyathile Snehasagaram, Munnanikal Bharichu Mudicha Keralam, Marupuram, Maraneekkunna Bheekaratha, Adimachangala, Nandigram, and Atalji Oru Vismayam.