SIT summons Kerala PSC member as a witness to record statement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment exam scam has issued a notice to a Commission member summoning him for recording his statement.

Sources said the member was issued the notice as a witness and not as a suspect and his deposition will be recorded as evidence. The PSC has got 15 members and the name of the member, who has been asked to depose, has not been made public by the sleuths for varied reasons, sources added.

The SIT is scrutinizing more than 50 recruitment exams conducted over a period of six years. Though the investigators have received about 180 complaints pertaining to about 60 to 70 exams held in various years, they decided to look into the exams held only after 2020 as they felt doing otherwise would stretch the probe further, create technical hiccups and delay the outcome of the investigation.

SIT sources said collecting evidence has been a cumbersome process, but the investigation is progressing in the right direction.

The SIT has so far registered only one FIR after preliminary inquiry revealed massive irregularities in the exam for the post of chief of industry and infrastructure department in the Planning Board.

Irregularities were noted in at least three exams and FIRs are likely to be registered after statements of board members.