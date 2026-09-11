TDB to boost daily aravana output to 3.25 litres in Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the annual pilgrimage at Sabarimala approaches, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has begun work to augment the production capacity of aravana ahead of the expected rush during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The expansion is expected to raise the daily production capacity to 3.25 lakh containers, officials said. The work is under way at the mechanised aravana plant at Sannidhanam to add six preparation pans (vaarpu), two cooling chambers and a boiler. The expansion will increase the plant’s daily production capacity by 85,000 to 1 lakh containers, taking the overall capacity to 3.25 lakh containers.

The mechanised plant presently has 26 preparation pans, six cooling chambers and six boilers, enabling it to produce between 2 lakh and 2.25 lakh aravana containers a day.