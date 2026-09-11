The not-so-gentle decline of giants in Keralam

ALAPPUZHA: Wild elephant population in Keralam’s forests is on the decline.

In 2005, as many as 5,135 wild jumbos roamed the state’s forests. By 2023, the number dropped by more than half to 2,386 by 2023. And, as per official records, Keralam lost 1,260 wild elephants between 2011 and July 2026.

The forest department attributed a major portion of the deaths to ‘natural causes’ and ‘natural accidents’. However, wildlife conservationists and animal lovers say the real reason may not always be ‘natural’. According to them, largescale poaching continues in the state and that is the major cause behind the decline in the jumbo population.

The data, obtained under the RTI Act by T S Santhosh, legal representative of the Animal and Nature Ethics Community, showed that natural accidents (345) and natural causes (339) together accounted for more than half of the 1,260 recorded wild elephant deaths. While diseases killed another 159 elephants, 138 died due to infighting. As many as 105 elephants were killed by predators, while 50 died of old age.

“The forest department did not follow scientific methods to establish that the majority of deaths were genuinely caused by natural factors or accidents. It also failed to adhere to the parameters for elephant autopsies prescribed under Project Elephant and in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC),” Santhosh said. He said of the 1,260 wild elephants that died, 581 were females, while 569 were males. “The gender of the rest was not mentioned,” Santhosh said.

Ten deaths between 2011 and 2026 were officially classified as hunting-related. However, Santhosh said recent incidents indicate that poaching remained a threat despite the forest department’s assertion that it had declined drastically following the killing of notorious poacher Veerappan in 2004.