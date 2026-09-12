108 ambulances to hit Keralam roads soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new fleet of 108 ambulances will soon be deployed across the state following the completion of registration formalities. Authorities have confirmed that existing older vehicles will be completely phased out upon the launch. Pre-delivery inspections for the newly arrived vehicles are currently under way in the capital.

Under the fresh tender, a total of 335 ambulances are being deployed statewide in phases, brought in from Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Currently, the vehicles parked on the Iranimuttam Homoeo Pharmacy grounds and Pulayanarkotta Hospital campus are being fitted with essential life-saving equipment and official branding. Representatives from the vehicle manufacturers are conducting the second phase of pre-delivery inspections.

Once these checks and equipment fittings are complete, the vehicles will undergo the motor vehicles department (MVD) registration before entering active service, said an official statement.

Deployed by the Hyderabad-based EMRI Green Health Services under the supervision of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), the 335-strong fleet comprises 315 basic life support (BLS) ambulances, 14 advanced life support (ALS) units equipped with ventilators, and six specialised neonatal ambulances for newborn care.

This marks the first time such specialised advanced and neonatal units are being integrated into the state’s 108 emergency service network. With the new fleet, all 316 aging BLS ambulances currently serving the state will be withdrawn.

Deployment in phases

A total of 335 ambulances are being deployed statewide in phases, brought in from Hyderabad and Bengaluru

The fleet comprises 315 basic life support (BLS) ambulances, 14 advanced life support (ALS) units equipped with ventilators, and six specialised neonatal ambulances for newborn care