Bifurcation: Passengers demand terminal facilities, more train stoppages at Manjeshwar railway station

KASARAGOD: Nestled inside the thick vegetation besides Manjeshwar railway station lies rusting iron pillars of the water tanks in the railway quarters buildings. An unused passenger train rake and wagon rake are idling on the extra track at Manjeshwar railway station. With 35 acres of land spread across both sides of existing station; the local residents say that Manjeshwar deserves to be brought back to prominence.

Manjeshwar is part of the railway line between Mangalore and Madras (present day Chennai), which the British started constructing since 1860. The stretch between Kumbla and Mangaluru was completed in 1907 with the completion of the railway bridge across River Nethravati.

During the steam engine days, the station was one of the important watering points for the steam locomotives. “We have also heard from our elders that the British loaded paddy from Manjeshwar, and Konkani-speaking traders played crucial role in this paddy loading from here,” says Abdul Majeed K, president of Manjeshwar Railway Passengers Association.

The station lost its prominence after the steam engines were phased out by diesel-electric locomotives on the section. The remnants inside the thick forest-like vegetation are of steam era, he explained.