CPI maintains studied silence on ED letter to probe Pinarayi in CMRL bribery allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM has been mounting attack on the Enforcement Directorate for its letter seeking to register a case against ex chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and family, LDF ally CPI has been maintaining a studied silence.

Notably, major CPI leaders have not come out in the open extending support to either Pinarayi or the CPM. The CPI’s conspicuous silence has already triggered discussions within the Left front.

Sources said the CPI leadership is of the view that any decision on defending Pinarayi should be taken only after getting into the merit of the case. The party has decided to wait for sometime before taking a call.

“As of now, not many details about the ED letter have come out. We don’t know what are the evidences furnished. Also we don’t know whether it’s genuine or not.

Hence currently there’s no question of offering support or refraining from it,” said a senior CPI leader who added that the party has a general position regarding cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile senior CPM leader K N Balagopal alleged that ED is being used for political vendetta. In an apparent reference to CPI’s silence in the matter, the senior left leader said the issue should be dealt with politically.