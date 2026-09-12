Differing views in UDF on PM SHRI, Keralam govt call after talks, says edu minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister N Samsudheen on Friday said there are differing views within UDF about the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme. “There are different perspectives. The UDF is against the scheme. We said it before the election. Even now we have opposing views,” he said in response to media queries on the Centre writing to the state seeking to speed up PM SHRI implementation.
Two days ago, the chief secretary received a letter from the Education Ministry asking the state government to decide on the implementation.
Samsudheen confirmed receiving the communication and said the UDF government will take a decision after detailed discussions.
“The letter to the chief secretary, which we received around two days ago, says the government should decide the implementation of the scheme at the earliest so that the central government can proceed with the implementation. I cannot comment on the developments right now. We will discuss the matter with the chief minister and other UDF leaders, and the CM will clarify the government’s position,” he said.
The state has received the Union government’s letter for the second time, even as the cabinet subcommittee constituted by the state government is yet to meet.
The government has sought a report from the subcommittee comprising Ministers Samsudheen, P C Vishnunadh, M Liju and Roji M John. Meanwhile on Thursday, CM V D Satheesan also spoke to KPCC leaders on the implementation of the scheme in the state, citing how PM SHRI is being implemented in other Congress-ruled states in India.
Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged the state government not to play politics with the students’ future.
Speaking to the media after meeting Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, the BJP leader alleged that by not implementing PM SHRI scheme in the state, students are being denied world class educational facilities.
“Without implementing PM SHRI, the state will not get funds. Due to state’s reluctance to implement the scheme, other Central funds are getting delayed,” he said adding that the UDF government should not play politics with the students’ future.