Differing views in UDF on PM SHRI, Keralam govt call after talks, says edu minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister N Samsudheen on Friday said there are differing views within UDF about the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme. “There are different perspectives. The UDF is against the scheme. We said it before the election. Even now we have opposing views,” he said in response to media queries on the Centre writing to the state seeking to speed up PM SHRI implementation.

Two days ago, the chief secretary received a letter from the Education Ministry asking the state government to decide on the implementation.

Samsudheen confirmed receiving the communication and said the UDF government will take a decision after detailed discussions.

“The letter to the chief secretary, which we received around two days ago, says the government should decide the implementation of the scheme at the earliest so that the central government can proceed with the implementation. I cannot comment on the developments right now. We will discuss the matter with the chief minister and other UDF leaders, and the CM will clarify the government’s position,” he said.

The state has received the Union government’s letter for the second time, even as the cabinet subcommittee constituted by the state government is yet to meet.