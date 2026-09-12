Four arrested in Perambra gang-rape case, probe underway

KOZHIKODE: The Perambra police arrested four individuals in connection with a gang-rape crime reported on Saturday. The swift action came after an intensive, night-long search operation spanning multiple locations across the district upon receiving the complaint on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Jasif from Velliyur, Sakkir Hussain from Karuvannur, and Rejeesh and Abhilash, both hailing from Naduvannur. According to Perambra police Circle Inspector MK Anilkumar, the formal complaint was lodged by the survivor, who alleged that she was forcibly administered alcohol and narcotics before being subjected to sexual assault across several locations at different times over the last two years. One of the accused also filmed the visuals of the assault and threatened her.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Perambra police launched an immediate probe led by senior officials. The investigative team tracked down and apprehended the four suspects from hiding spots in Kappad and Mankavu, different parts of the district. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arti S confirmed that the accused persons also include habitual offenders and share prior criminal backgrounds.

Rejeesh was previously charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and had served prison time for assaulting his own father before being released.

Authorities indicated that preliminary inputs point to the potential involvement of additional suspects, and a comprehensive investigation remains underway to uncover the full scope of the crime.