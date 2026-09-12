Kerala prisons dept seeks to chop mutton, fish off inmates’ menu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mutton and fish curry, which are relished by prison inmates, could soon be off the menu as the prisons department has submitted a proposal to the state government to that effect. The department has asked for the two dishes’ exclusion citing cost, health, and procurement concerns.

Prisons Director General S Sreejith conveyed the department’s wish to swap mutton and fish with chicken, soya chunks, and egg, in a letter to the home department earlier this month. Mutton is currently being served once a week, while fish is served twice. Fish is served as curry – 140g – for lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays, while 100 grams of boneless mutton is served for Saturday lunch.

The move, according to the prisons authorities, is expected to save them a few crores each year, amounting to much as Rs 5.7 crore. The expense for serving mutton comes to Rs 5.72 crore, while Rs 4.8 crore is incurred for serving fish.

Chicken can be served in place of mutton for just Rs 1.26 crore. Soya and egg can be served for Rs 3.4 crore instead of fish. The rising risk of cardiovascular health issues due to continuous use of red meat has also prompted the authorities to go for a tweak in jail menu, prison sources said.