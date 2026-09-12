New post of Sabarimala ADM created

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle of IAS officers. In a significant development, Dilip K Kainikkara was appointed to the newly created post of additional district magistrate Sabarimala.

He will be responsible for coordinating government departments and agencies in Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilakkal during the 2026-27 Mandala Makaravilakku season. New collectors were named to three districts. Sreedhanya Suresh, who has been appointed Kasaragod collector, is the first woman from the tribal community to head a district administration in the state.

Director of agriculture development Sriram V will now carry out duties as joint secretary in the forest department. Inbasekar K, director of cultural affairs, has been appointed lotteries director. Additional secretary of health Renu Raj will hold additional responsibilities as director of National Health Mission, project director of eHealth, and managing director of the State Health Agency.

Industries director Arun K Vijayan has been posted as director of general education.