Power outage: A KSEB-made disaster, says former chairman

KOCHI: Terming the power crisis in the state a KSEB-made disaster, former chairman Biju Prabhakar said the utility has not invested in adding generation or storage capacity in recent years. “The KSEB is known for inordinate delays in implementing projects.

The Idukki project was completed in seven years with Canadian technology, but the 40 MW Thottiyar project, which opened last year, took 15 years to complete.

The state government has not made substantial investment in building power infrastructure in recent years. While the Centre allocated Rs 1,700 crore, the state government’s share has been just Rs 50 crore,” he said.

Biju said he sanctioned establishment of battery energy storage system (BESS) at six places, including Mylatty, Pothencode and Brahmapuram.

“The project was completed one and a half years after I stepped down. The NTPC offered to establish a 2,000 MW BESS project. Had it been expedited, Keralam would have been able to store 2,500 MW of solar power generated during day time for use during peak hours,” he said.

“I had prepared a plan to make the state self-reliant in power within 10 years. My vision was to establish the 5,000 MW BESS and pumped-storage generation units at all hydel projects. This would have increased the state’s power generation capacity to 10,000 MW.

But it would need enormous investment. For a state that spends thousands of crores on airports and road projects, this is far from a burden. We have to spruce up our power infrastructure, too,” he said.

The long-term deal to purchase 465 MW for 25 years would have helped meet rising power demand, he said, adding that scrapping the deal has seen power cost go up from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore. This will reach Rs 16,000 crore soon as KSEB has started buying additional power on a daily basis even during the monsoon season, Biju added.