Sadya at Sabarimala on all days of pilgrimage season

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to serve sadya for annadanam to pilgrims at the Sabarimala temple on all days of the upcoming mandala-makaravilakku season.

The board announced the decision at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday, which reviewed the arrangements for the pilgrimage season. Other major decisions include an insurance cover of `2 lakh to families of devotees who lose their lives while on the pilgrimage. The TDB will roll out the scheme in association with LIC.

Currently, devotees are provided food four times a day at the hill shrine. The ‘pulao’ served at noon will now be replaced with Keralam-style sadya — with six-plus curries and a payasam. The sadya will not be served on banana leaves, and new large steel plates will be bought for the purpose.

The decision to provide sadya to pilgrims comes weeks after Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan slammed the TDB over complaints that devotees were denied the customary sadya on Thiruvonam day at the shrine. “We welcome the board’s announcement. The annadanam serving will be sadya this time,” Muraleedharan told TNIE.