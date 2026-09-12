Starved of power, Keralam stumbling in the dark

KOCHI: It is still monsoon, but Keralam has been sweating due to a prolonged dry spell that has sent the mercury soaring. Amid this, power outages have triggered outrage and social media is flooded with memes and trolls blaming the V D Satheesan government of inefficiency and insensitivity.

The political slugfest notwithstanding, questions are being raised as to why the state has plunged into darkness hardly four months into the term of a new administration. Residents in rural areas have been complaining of multiple power cuts, ranging from 15 to 25 minutes each between 8pm to midnight.

The KSEB says a steep rise in use triggered by weather change and non-availability of power in central grid has forced it to regulate consumption. The peak-hour demand, which usually hovers around 4,000 MW, has climbed to 5,000 MW, and the utility is experiencing a shortage 1,000 MW.

On September 2, the Grid Controller of India revealed a countrywide shortage of 12,000 MW due to scarcity of coal and maintenance of some generating units. With no power available in the ‘day-ahead market’ and ‘real-time market,’ the KSEB finds its hands tied.

But the crisis has exposed the core issue of Keralam’s dependance on other states for its growing power demand. The state’s hydel-power stations’ generation capacity tops out at 1,750 MW, with demand during peak hours averaging at 4,500 MW.

The state gets around 1,500 MW from central grid and has long-term power-purchase deals with generating units for 650 MW. Furthermore, KSEB buys around 300 MW through short-term power agreements.