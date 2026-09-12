Taxiing for takeoff, Air Kerala weighs Russian-made aircraft

KOCHI: Keralam-based low-cost carrier Air Kerala is in preliminary discussions with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for a potential deal to acquire up to 20 Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft, even as it continues with its earlier plan to begin operations using leased ATR 72-600s.

The proposed arrangement with UAC is expected to take the form of a letter of intent (LoI), rather than a firm aircraft purchase order at this stage. The development was announced at the INNOPROM India exhibition in New Delhi on Thursday as part of a broader plan by UAC to supply 105 Il-114-300 aircraft to Indian operators.

Air Kerala CEO Harish Moideen Kutty said discussions with UAC were still at a preliminary stage. “Discussions are ongoing in a positive way. The proposed arrangement should not be seen as a replacement for the airline’s ATR plan, we are working on both,” Harish told TNIE.

The airline is currently working towards starting operations with ATR 72-600 aircraft taken on lease.

“Once we receive the ATR aircraft on lease, expected by December-January, we will begin services within 30 to 35 days, subject to the completion of regulatory documentation,” he said.