Taxiing for takeoff, Air Kerala weighs Russian-made aircraft

KOCHI: Keralam-based low-cost carrier Air Kerala is in preliminary discussions with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for a potential deal to acquire up to 20 Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft, even as it continues with its earlier plan to begin operations using leased ATR 72-600s.
The proposed arrangement with UAC is expected to take the form of a letter of intent (LoI), rather than a firm aircraft purchase order at this stage. The development was announced at the INNOPROM India exhibition in New Delhi on Thursday as part of a broader plan by UAC to supply 105 Il-114-300 aircraft to Indian operators.
Air Kerala CEO Harish Moideen Kutty said discussions with UAC were still at a preliminary stage. “Discussions are ongoing in a positive way. The proposed arrangement should not be seen as a replacement for the airline’s ATR plan, we are working on both,” Harish told TNIE.
The airline is currently working towards starting operations with ATR 72-600 aircraft taken on lease.
“Once we receive the ATR aircraft on lease, expected by December-January, we will begin services within 30 to 35 days, subject to the completion of regulatory documentation,” he said.
Air Kerala also plans to explore opportunities under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, alongside commercial operations. Harish said the airline would participate in UDAN bidding if suitable opportunities arise and if it is able to secure routes.
The Il-114-300 is a 68-seat turboprop designed for short-haul regional services and is being positioned by UAC as an aircraft suited to connect smaller cities and airports. UAC has also pitched the aircraft for regional connectivity under the UDAN programme.
Turboprops generally operate efficiently at lower speeds and altitudes, compared to larger jet aircraft. Aircraft in this category are commonly used to connect cities where passenger demand may not justify the use of larger jets.
The ATR 72-600, which Air Kerala has already selected for its initial operations, belongs to the same broad category, typically seating around 70 passengers.
For Air Kerala, however, the immediate priority remains getting its first aircraft and completing the regulatory requirements needed to launch services. The potential UAC agreement is a longer-term development and does not alter the airline’s current plan to start with leased ATR aircraft.
“Currently, plans are to begin operations with ATR. The potential UAC agreement is a longer-term development. Further discussions are to be made on the aircraft maintenance and related aspects,” the CEO added.
UAC has indicated that it expects to conclude its first firm contracts with Indian operators by the end of 2026.
For Air Kerala, the interest in the Russian aircraft comes at a significant point in its plans. The airline, promoted by UAE-based businesspersons and headquartered in Aluva, is seeking to build a regional network connecting towns and smaller cities rather than focusing only on major metro-to-metro routes. If the proposed UAC arrangement eventually progresses from an LoI to a firm contract, the Il-114-300 could become part of Air Kerala’s future fleet.
Potential deal
Talks on for a potential deal to acquire up to 20 Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft
The Il-114-300 is a 68-seat turboprop designed for short-haul regional services and is being positioned by UAC as an aircraft suited to connect smaller cities and airports