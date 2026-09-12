Teacher booked for allegedly assaulting Class 7 student in Keralam's Anchal

KOLLAM: Anchal police have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly assaulting a Class 7 student at a private tuition centre in Anchal.

The accused has been identified as Sufiyan, a teacher at Focus Tuition Centre. The student, daughter of Riyas and Regina, residents of Karukone in Anchal, allegedly sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the family, the teacher assaulted the girl after she mispronounced a word while reading a passage during the class. They alleged that the teacher repeatedly beat the girl on her legs, leaving visible marks.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Anchal police registered a case against the teacher. Further investigation is underway.