With buses holding the key, CIAL’s green-hydrogen plan gets move on

KOCHI: After remaining largely in limbo for nearly eight months, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is once again moving ahead with its ambitious plan to become the world’s first airport with a green hydrogen production plant and fuelling station on its premises, with the procurement of hydrogen-powered buses now set to be the next crucial step.

CIAL is preparing to float a tender for two hydrogen-powered buses that will ferry passengers within the airport. The project had been held up primarily by the limited availability of suitable buses, but the airport operator is now looking to push ahead with procurement and also exploring a lease arrangement as a fallback to ensure that the project does not face another prolonged wait.

The production and fuelling infrastructure is already in place. The project is a 1,000 kW green hydrogen plant, developed by CIAL in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The facility has an initial capacity to produce 80 kg of green hydrogen daily, which will be used to power zero-emission vehicles, particularly buses deployed to move passengers.

Under the arrangement, BPCL is responsible for production, storage and dispensing. CIAL provided the land, water and green-energy resources required for the facility.

BPCL began work on the facility in June 2024. Testing and commissioning was completed in January 2026. Since the fuel is ready, the service can be initiated as soon as the buses arrive.