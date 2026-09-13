Amid clamour for leadership change, CPM set for extended meet

KOZHIKODE: It could well be a turning point for the Kerala CPM — by either setting in motion a comprehensive course correction, or a mere cosmetic correction marking the beginning of its decay.

As the party begins its extended state committee meeting on Sunday, whether it’ll actually go in for structural reforms, remains the big question. With the entire CPM currently revolving around the overarching stature of Pinarayi Vijayan, the biggest task ahead would be to emerge out of his shadow.

In the wake of the recent Enforcement Directorate move against Pinarayi, whether the meeting would end up a mere farce too remains to be seen. Whether the issue would come up in discussions will prove crucial.

Concerns are there among the top party brass that the corruption charges could spill out during discussions and make the whole episode a Pinarayi trial.

State secretary M V Govindan has made it clear that the meeting is not intended to discuss the ED-related developments. Secretariat member P Rajeeve too clarified that there wouldn’t be any leader change.

However, the leadership is well aware of the call for change and is trying its level best to silence any dissenting voices. While a few district units have already warned its leaders against any spillage of information to the media, the Kannur unit is learnt to have told delegates not to single out leaders for criticism.