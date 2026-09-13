Bid to weaken the movement won’t succeed, says Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he had faced various attacks both before and after serving as the CPM state secretary, but had never viewed them as personal attacks.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Saturday, the former chief minister said he had always understood such attacks as attempts to weaken the communist movement and had prepared to face them accordingly.

He added that repeated attempts to destroy the movement had failed to make even the slightest impact.

Pinarayi said allegations such as data theft and gold smuggling through biryani vessels showed the nature of the campaign that was launched against the government.

“None of the earlier allegations could stand before the law, and the people had rejected them. This was reflected in the historic victory of the government for a second consecutive term in 2021. A large-scale campaign was launched after that to weaken and destroy the LDF and the CPM,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP and the Congress had joined hands in activities aimed at targeting the government.

All right-wing forces launched an organised campaign against the LDF after the 2021 elections. The political situation changed when the UDF came to power in 2026, he said, and claimed that the Central and state governments were now working together.