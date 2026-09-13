Copper-cabana! Metal rides price wave on supply & US tariff fears

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forgotten nilavilakku, uruli, chembu kudam and other metal utensils in your attic could now be worth a fortune, thanks to American President Donald Trump. Fears over a possible new tax on copper imports to the United States, coupled with a supply crunch, have pushed up copper, brass and bronze prices across the world.

In Keralam, the concurrent scrap prices of these metals were up 40-45% in just eight months. This is the sharpest rise in at least five years, official data show.

The price of copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the main benchmark, touched $14,700 a tonne this month. It crossed $12,000 for the first time last December.

In Keralam, scrap copper price, the average across districts, rose from `720/kg in November 2025 to `1,010 by July, 2026. The prices of brass and bronze, both with high copper content, too, have risen sharply. The price of brass rose from `477 a kg to `672 a kg and bronze from `475 a kg to `687 a kg during the period.

An analysis of the annual ‘Price Statistics’ reports of the economics and statistics department shows that scrap copper price has more than doubled in five years. In July 2021, it went for around `481/kg.