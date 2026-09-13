Government will roll out a new power policy in October, says CM Satheesan

KOCHI: “We do not view the ongoing severe power crisis as a setback, but as a golden opportunity to formulate a comprehensive power policy and power management system, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the CORE RENev Expo & Energy Conclave 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, he said the government will roll out a new power policy in October.

Power demand has increased by 920 MW, from 4,445 MW in September last year, Satheesan said. Keralam produces only 15% of the electricity it requires, and has to purchase the remaining power from outside, which creates a major financial burden. The cost of purchasing power, which is currently around `13,000 crore, is likely to cross `16,000 crore this year, he said.

The state’s experience of relying heavily on hydropower in the past, environmental and rehabilitation concerns related to projects such as Silent Valley and Narmada, limitations on thermal power projects due to population density, and protests against nuclear power projects, including at Koodankulam and Cheemeni, have highlighted the need for Kerala to turn towards non-conventional and renewable energy sources, Satheesan said.

The government would not repeat the mistakes related to power-purchase agreements and procedural lapses of the past that had resulted in the state having to procure electricity at high prices, he added.