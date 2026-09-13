Kerala to roll out Green Marshals to aid women’s safety in tourist spots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to make tourist spots women friendly, safer, cleaner and more sustainable, the tourism department will officially roll out its Green Marshal initiative on October 9. The plan is to create a local workforce to monitor tourist destinations and respond to problems faced by visitors.

As part of the initiative, the department will initially deploy Green Marshals at selected tourist destinations, with major thrust on destination upkeep, visitor assistance, safety monitoring, cleanliness, waste management and environmental protection.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh told TNIE that the initiative was conceived to address the lack of an effective local mechanism to monitor tourist destinations on a day-to-day basis. “What we intend to do is provide protection and support to tourists.

It is not just about protection; it is also about maintenance. All these aspects will come under the initiative; whether waste management is being properly carried out, whether the destination is kept clean and whether the facilities are being properly maintained,” he said.

The minister said the safety component assumes greater importance with the changing nature of tourism, particularly the rise in women travelling alone. “There are a lot of solo travellers, and there are many women among them. Naturally, when they come to a destination, we have to ensure that they feel safe and secure.”