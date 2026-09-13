Let us practise discipline at home, KSEB chief tells staff

KOCHI: Scrambling to meet the surging power demand, KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam has urged employees to practise power discipline at home. In an internal circular issued on Friday, he reminded the employees that every unit of power is precious at this moment.

“We are facing a crisis. There is shortage of power in the national grid and we are unable to purchase power even at excessive rates. The KSEB has been urging the public to exercise power discipline by reducing the use of electricity during peak hours. Let us set an example by exercising maximum restraint”

The chairman urged employees to avoid using air conditioners in the office and to limit the use of fans and lights after 6 pm. At home, employees should avoid use of air conditioners between 6 pm and midnight. The charging of electric vehicles should be rescheduled to off-peak hours. Only necessary electrical equipment should be operated between 6 pm and midnight, the circular said.

Despite a vigorous campaign to practise discipline during peak hours, consumption remained high in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has failed to supply 200 MW of power assured under the swap agreement.