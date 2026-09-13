Sabarimala-model virtual queue on Ayodhya’s radar to ease pilgrim rush

AYODHYA: Keralam has long turned to technology to manage the massive pilgrim rush at Sabarimala. Now, Ayodhya is looking at whether the same approach could help manage its own swelling crowds. The district administration is open to exploring a virtual queue for Ram Janmabhoomi Temple while simultaneously planning new tourism circuits, attractions, and infrastructure to encourage pilgrims to stay longer.
Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said the temple already offers an online Sugam Pass for elderly and physically challenged devotees, allowing them access to separate queues and facilities such as wheelchairs. “However, the Sabarimala-style virtual queue model would be placed before the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for consideration,” Tripathi told TNIE.
For ordinary visitors, he said, darshan generally takes around an hour, while a more complete visit covering the main temple complex and other shrines can take around two hours. The proposal is part of a larger question confronting Ayodhya: how to turn the enormous flow of pilgrims into a longer tourism experience and ensure that the city’s economy benefits from it.
Tripathi says the administration wants visitors to stay for two or three days, rather than simply arrive for darshan and leave. That means expanding hospitality and creating more attractions and activities. The plan has particular relevance for Keralam and South India, from where a significant number of pilgrims travel to Ayodhya. “We will propose promotional roadshows in Keralam and other states that contribute substantially to the city’s footfall,” he said.
Connectivity is also being upgraded to facilitate a pilgrim circuit. Two access-controlled expressways are being developed, linking Ayodhya with Prayagraj and Varanasi. The 150-km Ayodhya-Prayagraj route is expected to cut travel time to around 90 minutes, while the 190-km Ayodhya-Varanasi route should take less than two hours, making it easier to combine the major religious destinations.
Within Ayodhya, the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya is being revamped with modern facilities, artefacts from across India and a 7D show. A Museum of Temple Architecture, being developed with Tata CSR support, will showcase temple architecture from India and around the world and is expected to be ready by 2029.
“The Saryu Aarti is also being developed along the lines of Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti, while private investment is bringing more hotels and townships. One Taj hotel is already operational, another is coming up, and a Leela Palace is planned,” the district magistrate said.
The administration says the transformation is also focusing on infrastructure for residents and affordable accommodation, including better ‘dharamshalas’ for pilgrims who cannot afford expensive hotels.
The ambition is therefore bigger than managing queues at Ram Mandir. Ayodhya wants to manage the pilgrim flow, extend the pilgrimage, and spread its economic benefits beyond the temple.
Temple footfall
Weekdays - Up to 80,000
Weekends - Around 1 lakh
Festival days - Up to 3 lakh
Highest recorded - 5 lakh during Kumbh
(Source: Ayodhya district administration)