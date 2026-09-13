Sabarimala-model virtual queue on Ayodhya’s radar to ease pilgrim rush

AYODHYA: Keralam has long turned to technology to manage the massive pilgrim rush at Sabarimala. Now, Ayodhya is looking at whether the same approach could help manage its own swelling crowds. The district administration is open to exploring a virtual queue for Ram Janmabhoomi Temple while simultaneously planning new tourism circuits, attractions, and infrastructure to encourage pilgrims to stay longer.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said the temple already offers an online Sugam Pass for elderly and physically challenged devotees, allowing them access to separate queues and facilities such as wheelchairs. “However, the Sabarimala-style virtual queue model would be placed before the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for consideration,” Tripathi told TNIE.

For ordinary visitors, he said, darshan generally takes around an hour, while a more complete visit covering the main temple complex and other shrines can take around two hours. The proposal is part of a larger question confronting Ayodhya: how to turn the enormous flow of pilgrims into a longer tourism experience and ensure that the city’s economy benefits from it.

Tripathi says the administration wants visitors to stay for two or three days, rather than simply arrive for darshan and leave. That means expanding hospitality and creating more attractions and activities. The plan has particular relevance for Keralam and South India, from where a significant number of pilgrims travel to Ayodhya. “We will propose promotional roadshows in Keralam and other states that contribute substantially to the city’s footfall,” he said.