Soldier Rahul gives lease of life to seven people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kollam native Rahul Rajeev, a soldier who served in Himachal Pradesh, gave seven people a new lease of life through organ donation.

The 30-year-old, who had returned to Kerala, was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and declared brain-dead on Friday.

“Rahul had pledged to donate organs with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO). Once the death was confirmed, the family alerted K-SOTTO and expressed willingness to donate the organs,” said an official with K-SOTTO.

His kidneys were donated to patients at Pushpagiri Hospital, Tiruvalla, and Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. His liver was donated to a patient at KIMSHEALTH Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, while his skin was sent to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. His heart valves were sent to Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, and his corneas to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Saluting the profound selflessness of Soldier Rahul Rajeev, 30, from Kollam, who served our nation in Himachal Pradesh. In his passing, he gave a new lease of life to 7 people through organ donation via K-SOTTO. Rahul’s legacy of compassion will forever inspire Keralam. Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan wrote on X.