CPM leader Baby John passes away

THRISSUR: Senior CPM leader Baby John passed away on Sunday. He was 74. He had served as a member of the CPM state secretariat, Thrissur district secretary and CITU Thrissur district secretary. He had contested the 2011 assembly election from Manalur.

Born in 1952 to Anthony and Mary of Chakramakkil family at Thaikkad in Manalur, Baby John became associated with the Left movement in 1969 and joined the CPM in 1971.

He served as Paluvai branch secretary, and Thaikkad and Chavakkad local committee secretary before becoming Chavakkad area secretary in 1984, a position he held until 1997. He became a member of the district committee in 1986 and joined the district secretariat in 1997.

Baby John had also served as KS(F) Chavakkad taluk president for around seven years. He held several positions in the trade union movement, including CITU district secretary.