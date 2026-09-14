ED targeting Pinarayi Vijayan to create rift in INDIA bloc: T K Govindan

UDF-backed Independent MLA T K Govindan on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate’s move seeking registration of an FIR against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others under the anti-corruption law was a “strategy” aimed at creating a rift between members of the INDIA bloc.

Govindan, a former CPI(M) leader and the Independent MLA from Taliparamba, claimed that the ED’s action reflected the “ill intention” of the BJP.

Referring to the positions taken by some UDF leaders on the agency’s move, Govindan said it was not appropriate to welcome the ED’s action against Vijayan while opposing similar action against other political leaders.

He alleged that the ED’s actions were “completely politically motivated”, claiming that the central agency was controlled by the Union government and functioned as its “tool”.

“Let them investigate if Vijayan’s daughter Veena T made money through wrong means. But there is a method to carrying out the probe,” Govindan said while speaking to a television channel.

“If they carry it out with the aim to catch Vijayan, then the agency is losing its credibility,” he added.

Govindan was referring to the ED’s letter to Kerala Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vijayan, his daughter Veena, her husband and state minister P A Mohamed Riyas, and others.

Terming the move an ED “strategy”, Govindan questioned why the agency had sought the state government’s intervention when, according to him, it could register a case on its own.

“The ED can register a case on its own. Why does it want the state government to register one?” he asked.

He alleged that the move was intended to drive a wedge between members of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

“It is aimed at creating a rift between two members of the INDIA bloc. It shows the BJP’s ill intention,” he alleged.