Kerala: CPM state leadership to directly intervene in local issues

KOZHIKODE: In its move to bring in reforms within the party and to better connect with cadres at the grassroot level, the CPM state leadership is set to intervene directly in regional issues within the organisation. Individual leaders at the state level will be tasked with addressing organisational issues at the local level, sources said.

The move comes at a time when the party continues to face organisational issues at Payyanur and Taliparamba. The party had earlier zeroed in on miscalculations in its candidate selection for the assembly polls, and its failure to effectively address regional issues in these strongholds.

Briefing the media, party state secretary M V Govindan said district leaders face varied regional level organisational issues.

“District leaderships are usually entrusted with addressing these issues. But we have found that it was not effective as expected. The state leadership will henceforth directly address these,” he said. Govindan added that once in three months, the state leadership will look into such issues to ensure that the decisions taken are being effectively implemented at the lower levels.

He said the identified weaknesses will subsequently be rectified. Improving party cadres and strengthening party education are some of the other measures planned.