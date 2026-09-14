Keralam, Malaysia eye stronger ties after CM Satheesan's meets Anwar Ibrahim

KOZHIKODE: Kerala and Malaysia have decided to explore stronger cooperation in key sectors including information technology, tourism, education and trade, following a meeting between Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kozhikode on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Tulah Wellness Centre in Chelembra, where Anwar Ibrahim was staying during his visit to Kerala. The discussions focused on expanding the existing ties between Kerala and Malaysia and identifying new areas for development cooperation.

According to the sources, the two leaders assessed the long-standing friendship between Kerala and Malaysia and the significant role played by the Malayali diaspora in strengthening relations between the two regions. The active presence of Malayalis in Malaysia was viewed as an important foundation for further expanding bilateral and people-to-people connections.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of broadening cooperation in sectors with considerable potential for mutual benefit, particularly IT, tourism, education and commerce. The decision to strengthen collaboration in these areas is expected to create new opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange, tourism promotion and business partnerships.