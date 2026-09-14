Kochi: Kalamassery police officers attacked while putting clash accused in jeep

KOCHI: Kalamassery police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly obstructing officers on duty, attacking them and damaging a department vehicle at Njalakam in Thrikkakara North village in the early hours of Monday.

The FIR names Vinoy, 23, of Nikathithara, Njarakkal, as the first accused, while the second accused has been described as an identifiable person from Kalamassery.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1.30 am in front of Ginger Hotel. Police Sub-Inspector Sam Lessly and other officers were attempting to put the accused into a police jeep after they were involved in a clash.

The first accused allegedly abused the police officer and struck the left-side rear-view mirror of the police jeep, breaking it. He also allegedly bent the VIP antenna attached to the vehicle.

When the officer attempted to take the accused into the jeep, he allegedly twisted his left hand and hit him on the head with a mobile phone, causing the officer to fall forward.

The second accused allegedly punched Civil Police Officer Basil, who was on duty with the complainant, in the face, causing him to fall backwards. The attack also allegedly resulted in injuries to the right palm of Senior Civil Police Officer Sreejith and the right forearm of Civil Police Officer Arjun Mathew.

Kalamassery police registered FIR No. 731/2026 under Sections 121(1), 118(1), 126(2), 296(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.