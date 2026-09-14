Power outage sparks AI meme fest, ‘pookie’ CM Satheesan in the crosshairs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many Keralites, the recent power cuts have meant darkness. On social media, however, they have produced something rather entertaining -- AI-generated videos of Chief Minister V D Satheesan dancing to the recent chartbuster ‘Ala Bolelo’ from the upcoming Tamil film ‘Jailer 2’. Seen to be leading a team of KSEB employees, the AI-generated video’s comment section was flooded with praise for the creator and criticism of the government for the ongoing power crisis in the state.

What Satheesan responded to on Saturday as “a dance better than film stars” is just one of the many AI-generated social media memes criticising the ‘pookie’ CM and the government over the unannounced power cuts. From dances to fast Tamil numbers like ‘Appadi Podu’, alongside Power Minister Sunny Joseph, to possessing a ‘superpower’ of cutting electricity, satirical content featuring the chief minister has flooded social media in the past few days.

Even a dialogue of the late actor Salim Kumar from the film ‘Chattambinadu’, in which he asks for a petromax light, has been recreated with the chief minister himself. The protest-turned-satire was mentioned by Satheesan while speaking at an event in Kochi on Saturday.

“I saw a video on social media, where I was leading a group dance. I was stunned, I was dancing better than Mohanlal and my friend Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay,” Satheesan had said.