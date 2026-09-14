Recalling an era gone by: Tirur honours its last bullock-cart driver Ahmed Bava

MALAPPURAM: For more than three decades, Ahmed Bava travelled the roads of Tirur with no engine beneath him, only the steady pull of oxen and the creak of a wooden cart. Now, at 77, he lives a quiet retired life, carrying memories of a time when bullock carts were the lifeline of villages around Tirur.

The carts once formed an essential link between the railway station, Tirur River and the interior villages. Goods arriving by boat or train were loaded onto the carts and transported along narrow, rugged roads to places that had little access to other means of transport.

More than 15 bullock carts were once stationed at Vandipetta near the Tirur railway station. That world disappeared around three and a half decades ago, as mini-lorries and goods autorickshaws gradually took over the roads.

Bava, a native of Edakkulam, is believed to be the last surviving bullock-cart driver from that era. He began driving carts at the age of seven and continued until he was 42. On Sunday, local residents honoured Bava in recognition of his decades of service, bringing back memories of a mode of transport that once connected the region’s villages.

He was felicitated as part of ‘Naadinte Naalvazhikal’, an initiative of Re-Eco, a cultural and environmental organisation that seeks to document people and practices associated with a bygone era and pass those memories on to the younger generation.

Bava’s memories stretch far beyond the routine of transporting goods. His cart carried coconut oil, dried coconuts, betel leaves, areca nuts, and other commodities to Annassery, Thalakkadathur, Athavanad and Thuvvakkad.